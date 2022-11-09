Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & features

The Oppo A16 has a 6.5-inch screen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The Oppo A16 is a smartphone that you can buy. It has a 6.5-inch screen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The phone has a battery that can hold 5,000 mAh. The chip inside the phone is called the Helio G35.

The resolution of the main sensor is 13 MP, and both the depth and macro sensors have a resolution of 2 MP.

In the square hole, there is an LED that blinks. The fingerprint reader is on the back of the phone. There is a 5MP camera on the front.

