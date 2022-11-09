Oppo F19 price in Pakistan & specs

The Oppo F19 phone is now on the market and runs on Android 11.

The screen on the phone is 6.43 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400.

There will be a new type of capacitive touch as well as an 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. Advertisement

The Oppo F19 phone is now on the market. The Oppo F19 is powered by an eight-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.

The Oppo F19 has a 5000mAh battery and runs on Android 11.

The screen on the phone is 6.43 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400.

On the AMOLED touchscreen of the new Oppo F19 Pro, there will be a new type of capacitive touch. This device has 6 GB of RAM.

Also Read Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & features The Oppo A16 has a 6.5-inch screen with a resolution of 720...