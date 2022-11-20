Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan and specifications

Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan and features.

The Samsung Galaxy A30 is currently available in the market, the smartphone exudes the same beauty and charm. Contrary to the Samsung A30, which just added a blue colour, black seems to be the colour of choice for the majority of devices. Another unusual colour for this phone is Red, which debuted with the Samsung Galaxy A30.

The 1080p FHD Plus grade is supported by the 6.4-inch screen. The 16M colours of the Galaxy A30’s screen make everything appear brighter. With the help of the dedicated SD card slot, the 64GB of internal storage on the Samsung Galaxy A30 may easily be increased.

Advertisement

The dual SIM slot on this model enables the usage of two separate networks at once. The Samsung Galaxy A30’s Exynos chipset, which is topped by an octa-core processor, makes it simple to complete daily chores.

Samsung Galaxy a30 Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy a30 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 24,999 – 34,999/-

Samsung Galaxy a30 Specifications:

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI Samsung Experience 9.5 Dimensions 158.5 x 74.5 x 7.7 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Silver, Blue, pink Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 6 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Exynos 7904 Octa (14 nm) GPU Mali-G71 MP2 Display Technology Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD card (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual 16 MP, f/1.9, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), autofocus, LED flash, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 16 MP, f/1.9, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro , Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail , IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh Talktime up to 23 hrs – Fast battery charging 15W

Also Read Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan & features Samsung Galaxy A33 has a 6.4-inches screen. The phone has the fastest...