Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan and specifications

Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan & features
The Samsung Galaxy A30 is currently available in the market, the smartphone exudes the same beauty and charm. Contrary to the Samsung A30, which just added a blue colour, black seems to be the colour of choice for the majority of devices. Another unusual colour for this phone is Red, which debuted with the Samsung Galaxy A30.
The 1080p FHD Plus grade is supported by the 6.4-inch screen. The 16M colours of the Galaxy A30’s screen make everything appear brighter. With the help of the dedicated SD card slot, the 64GB of internal storage on the Samsung Galaxy A30 may easily be increased.
The dual SIM slot on this model enables the usage of two separate networks at once. The Samsung Galaxy A30’s Exynos chipset, which is topped by an octa-core processor, makes it simple to complete daily chores.
Samsung Galaxy a30 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 24,999 – 34,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|Samsung Experience 9.5
|Dimensions
|158.5 x 74.5 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Silver, Blue, pink
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 6 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|Chipset
|Exynos 7904 Octa (14 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD card (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 16 MP, f/1.9, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), autofocus, LED flash, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|16 MP, f/1.9, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|Talktime
|up to 23 hrs
|– Fast battery charging 15W
