Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan and specifications

  • Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan and features.

The Samsung Galaxy A30 is currently available in the market, the smartphone exudes the same beauty and charm. Contrary to the Samsung A30, which just added a blue colour, black seems to be the colour of choice for the majority of devices. Another unusual colour for this phone is Red, which debuted with the Samsung Galaxy A30.

The 1080p FHD Plus grade is supported by the 6.4-inch screen. The 16M colours of the Galaxy A30’s screen make everything appear brighter. With the help of the dedicated SD card slot, the 64GB of internal storage on the Samsung Galaxy A30 may easily be increased.

The dual SIM slot on this model enables the usage of two separate networks at once. The Samsung Galaxy A30’s Exynos chipset, which is topped by an octa-core processor, makes it simple to complete daily chores.

Samsung Galaxy a30 Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy a30 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 24,999 – 34,999/-

Samsung Galaxy a30 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UISamsung Experience 9.5
Dimensions158.5 x 74.5 x 7.7 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Silver, Blue, pink
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 6 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetExynos 7904 Octa (14 nm)
GPUMali-G71 MP2
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD card (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual 16 MP, f/1.9, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), autofocus, LED flash, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front16 MP, f/1.9, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
Talktimeup to 23 hrs
– Fast battery charging 15W

