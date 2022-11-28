Samsung Galaxy S23 ultra price in Pakistan and features

Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy S23 ultra will soon be available in the market, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is the phone’s CPU.
The chipset of the smartphone can accurately handle demanding specifications. A brand-new Octa-Core processor running at 2.8 GHz powers the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Consumers will enjoy the device’s 6.9-inch screen. The Samsung Galaxy S23 will have a dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen with a 1440 x 3220 pixel resolution.
Corning Gorilla Glass serves as a shield for the display. The SoC has 12 GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra utilises its excellent RAM.
The processor set and RAM will help the phone’s processing performance to grow. The Samsung S23 Ultra has more than enough internal storage with its 256/512GB capacity.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 289,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android OS 13
|UI
|OneUI 5
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, eSIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|2.8 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3220 Pixels (~519 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 200 MP main sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video
|Front
|40 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging
