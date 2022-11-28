Samsung Galaxy S23 ultra price in Pakistan and features

Advertisement
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 ultra price in Pakistan and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S23 ultra will soon be available in the market, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is the phone’s CPU.

The chipset of the smartphone can accurately handle demanding specifications. A brand-new Octa-Core processor running at 2.8 GHz powers the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Consumers will enjoy the device’s 6.9-inch screen. The Samsung Galaxy S23 will have a dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen with a 1440 x 3220 pixel resolution.

Corning Gorilla Glass serves as a shield for the display. The SoC has 12 GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra utilises its excellent RAM.

The processor set and RAM will help the phone’s processing performance to grow. The Samsung S23 Ultra has more than enough internal storage with its 256/512GB capacity.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 289,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S23 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid OS 13
UIOneUI 5
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, eSIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
PROCESSORCPU2.8 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
GPUAdreno 740
DISPLAYTechnologyDynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3220 Pixels (~519 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MEMORYBuilt-in256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 200 MP main sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video
Front40 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging

