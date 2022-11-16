Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan & specifications

Tecno is making a Camon 19 with the name Neo added to it.

Tecno is making a Camon 19 with the name Neo added to it. The company is coming out with a new phone in its Camon line. The new phone will be cheap and will be called the Tecno Camon 19 Neo.

The phone has a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, which is the most powerful chipset. To give this phone even more power, Tecno’s Camon 19 Neo has an Octa-Core processor, which makes the phone very fast.

Also, this smartphone has a Mali GPU under the hood. The screen size of the smartphone is 6.8 inches, and it has a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels, making it full HD.

The Camon 19 Neo will have a 5,000 mAh Li-Po battery that can’t be taken out. It will also be capable of fast charging.

Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,999.

Tecno Camon 19 Neo specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI HIOS 8.6 Dimensions 168.8 x 76.9 x 8.5 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Eco Black, Ice Mirror Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) GPU ARM Mali-G52 MP2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (Unspecified) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Quad LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W