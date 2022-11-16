Advertisement
  • Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan & specifications
  • Tecno is making a Camon 19 with the name Neo added to it.
  • The phone has a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, which is the most powerful.
  • It will also have a 5,000 mAh Li-Po battery that can’t be taken out.
Tecno is making a Camon 19 with the name Neo added to it. The company is coming out with a new phone in its Camon line. The new phone will be cheap and will be called the Tecno Camon 19 Neo.

The phone has a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, which is the most powerful chipset. To give this phone even more power, Tecno’s Camon 19 Neo has an Octa-Core processor, which makes the phone very fast.

Also, this smartphone has a Mali GPU under the hood. The screen size of the smartphone is 6.8 inches, and it has a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels, making it full HD.

The Camon 19 Neo will have a 5,000 mAh Li-Po battery that can’t be taken out. It will also be capable of fast charging.

Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,999.

Tecno Camon 19 Neo specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIHIOS 8.6
Dimensions168.8 x 76.9 x 8.5 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsEco Black, Ice Mirror
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUARM Mali-G52 MP2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (Unspecified)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

 

