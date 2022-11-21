Advertisement
Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno Camon 19 Neo

  • Tecno is making a phone called the Camon 19 Neo.
  • The phone has a 6.8-inch screen.
  • the phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.
Tecno is making a phone called the Camon 19 Neo. The company’s Camon line will soon have a new phone. The Tecno Camon 19 Neo is the name of the cheap new phone.

The phone has the most powerful chipset, which is the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. The Tecno Camon 19 Neo has an Octa-Core processor, which makes the phone very fast and gives it even more power.

Also under the hood of this phone is a Mali GPU. The phone has a 6.8-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels, which makes it full HD.

The 5,000 mAh Li-Po battery in the Camon 19 Neo can’t be taken out. It will also be able to charge quickly.

Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,999.

Tecno Camon 19 Neo specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIHIOS 8.6
Dimensions168.8 x 76.9 x 8.5 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsEco Black, Ice Mirror
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUARM Mali-G52 MP2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (Unspecified)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W
