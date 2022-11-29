Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan & specifications

The features on the Tecno Spark 6 phone are the best

The Tecno Spark 6 have 4 GB of RAM.

The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

Advertisement

The features on the Tecno Spark 6 phone might be the best on the market. When the phone comes out, its features great addition to the market.

Even though most of the information about the Tecno Spark 6 is secret, it seems likely that this time Tecno put a lot of money into its processors and make a powerful chipset.

Most likely, the Spark 6 comes with G70 processor. This processor give you top-notch performance. The Tecno Spark 6 have 4 GB of RAM.

Also Read Nokia 105 price in Pakistan and specifications The Nokia 105 4G smartphone is already on the market. Nokia 105...

The screen on the Tecno phone is 6.8 inches and has a resolution of 720 x 1640. The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,599/-

Tecno Spark 6 specifications

BUILD OS Android 10.0 OS UI Hios 6.0 Dimensions 170.8 x 77.3 x 9.2 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE PROCESSOR CPU 1.8 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G70 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 1TB) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + QVGA, LED Flash Features Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video Front 8 MP, LED Flash CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh