Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan & specifications

Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan & specifications

Tecno Spark 6

Advertisement
  • The features on the Tecno Spark 6 phone are the best
  • The Tecno Spark 6 have 4 GB of RAM.
  • The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.
Advertisement

The features on the Tecno Spark 6 phone might be the best on the market. When the phone comes out, its features great addition to the market.

Even though most of the information about the Tecno Spark 6 is secret, it seems likely that this time Tecno put a lot of money into its processors and make a powerful chipset.

Most likely, the Spark 6 comes with G70 processor. This processor give you top-notch performance. The Tecno Spark 6 have 4 GB of RAM.

Also Read

Nokia 105 price in Pakistan and specifications
Nokia 105 price in Pakistan and specifications

The Nokia 105 4G smartphone is already on the market. Nokia 105...

The screen on the Tecno phone is 6.8 inches and has a resolution of 720 x 1640. The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,599/-

Tecno Spark 6 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIHios 6.0
Dimensions170.8 x 77.3 x 9.2 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORCPU1.8 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G70
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 1TB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + QVGA, LED Flash
FeaturesGe-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
Front8 MP, LED Flash
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
OPPO F17 pro price in Pakistan & specifications
OPPO F17 pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & specs
WhatsApp proactively ban 8.1m Indian users over 23m accounts
WhatsApp proactively ban 8.1m Indian users over 23m accounts
iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan & features
iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan & features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V20 price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo V20 price in Pakistan & specs
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story