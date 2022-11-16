Advertisement
Vivo Y15 price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo Y15

  • The Vivo Y15 has a 6.35-inch screen
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
  • The phone will use Android 9.0 Pie.
Smart technology is now available on the Vivo Y15. A Chinese company called Vivo makes smartphones, and its Y-series line is getting a new model.

The Vivo Y15 has a 6.35-inch screen with a 720 x 1544 resolution.

The phone’s camera is in the hole in the front that looks like a water drop. The phone will use Android 9.0 Pie.

The Helio P35 SoC will be used to power the Vivo Y15. A 5,000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

With this powerful chipset and 4 gigabytes of RAM, it will be easy to do many things at once.

The new Vivo Y15 comes with 64 GB of built-in storage space.

Vivo Y15 price in Pakistan

Vivo y15 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24999/-

Vivo Y15 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 9.0 Pie
UIFunction OS 9
Dimensions159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAqua Blue, Burgundy Red
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
PROCESSORCPU2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
ChipsetMediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution720 x 1544 Pixels (~268 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, 2.4GHz/5GHz
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
