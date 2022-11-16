Vivo Y15 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Vivo Y15 has a 6.35-inch screen

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Smart technology is now available on the Vivo Y15. A Chinese company called Vivo makes smartphones, and its Y-series line is getting a new model.

The Vivo Y15 has a 6.35-inch screen with a 720 x 1544 resolution.

The phone’s camera is in the hole in the front that looks like a water drop. The phone will use Android 9.0 Pie.

The Helio P35 SoC will be used to power the Vivo Y15. A 5,000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

With this powerful chipset and 4 gigabytes of RAM, it will be easy to do many things at once.

The new Vivo Y15 comes with 64 GB of built-in storage space.