  • Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

  • Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is a smartphone in the middle price range.
  • It features a 6.67-inch full-HD (1080 x 2400) IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen.
  • The phone is powered by a 5160 mAh battery.
The Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro, a smartphone in the middle price range, is now on the market.

The 6.67-inch full-HD (1080 x 2400) IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen on the Poco X3 Pro is a big plus. A 5160 mAh battery gives the phone power.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 860, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones on the market. The new Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro features an Octa-Core processor with a clock speed of 2.96 GHz.

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIUI 12
Dimensions165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4 mm
Weight215 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPhantom Black, Frost Blue, Metal Bronze
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.96 GHz Kryo 485 Gold + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 Gold + 4 x 1.78 GHz Kryo 485 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 860 (7 nm)
GPUAdreno 640
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 6
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10, 450 nits (typ)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.4″, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSA-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP53 splash protection, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5160 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 59% in 30 min, 100% in 59 min (advertised)
