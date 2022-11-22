Advertisement
  • Xiaomi Redmi 10C price in Pakistan & special features
  • Xiaomi’s Redmi 10C boasts a strong Snapdragon 680 chipset and a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor.
  • The phone has a 6.71-inch screen with a resolution of 720 x 1650 pixels.
  • Xiaomi 10C has 64GB of internal storage, adequate to store a lot of stuff.
Xiaomi debuts the Redmi 10C with fair price in Pakistan. Redmi unveils a C-series smartphone. Xiaomi Redmi 10C will be a midrange phone.

Xiaomi’s Redmi 10C boasts a strong Snapdragon 680 chipset and a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it ultra-fast. The phone’s GPU is Adreno 610.

The phone has a 6.71-inch screen with a resolution of 720 x 1650 pixels. The Xiaomi Redmi 10C offers the latest and best IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display.

Corning Gorilla Glass protects the phone. Xiaomi’s Redmi 10C will have 4GB RAM. The smartphone’s CPU and RAM allow users to perform tasks in seconds.

Xiaomi 10C has 64GB of internal storage, adequate to store a lot of stuff. The smartphone’s rear has two cameras. Xiaomi Redmi 10C’s main sensor is 50 megapixels with a 2 megapixel lens.

The 5 megapixel selfie camera makes selfies easier and more beautiful. The smartphone contains a fingerprint reader on the back to protect data from unauthorised users.

Xiaomi Redmi 10C’s Non-removable Li-Po 5,000 mAh battery will enable 18W fast charging. The Redmi 10C will give Samsung and other tech heavyweights serious competition.

Xiaomi Redmi 10C price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi 10C price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi 10C specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIU1 13
Dimensions169.6 x 76.6 x 8.3 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.71 Inches
Resolution720 x 1650 Pixels (~268 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC (market dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

