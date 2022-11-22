Xiaomi Redmi 10C price in Pakistan & special features

Xiaomi 13 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Xiaomi debuts the Redmi 10C with fair price in Pakistan. Redmi unveils a C-series smartphone. Xiaomi Redmi 10C will be a midrange phone.
Xiaomi’s Redmi 10C boasts a strong Snapdragon 680 chipset and a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it ultra-fast. The phone’s GPU is Adreno 610.
The phone has a 6.71-inch screen with a resolution of 720 x 1650 pixels. The Xiaomi Redmi 10C offers the latest and best IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display.
Corning Gorilla Glass protects the phone. Xiaomi’s Redmi 10C will have 4GB RAM. The smartphone’s CPU and RAM allow users to perform tasks in seconds.
Xiaomi 10C has 64GB of internal storage, adequate to store a lot of stuff. The smartphone’s rear has two cameras. Xiaomi Redmi 10C’s main sensor is 50 megapixels with a 2 megapixel lens.
The 5 megapixel selfie camera makes selfies easier and more beautiful. The smartphone contains a fingerprint reader on the back to protect data from unauthorised users.
Xiaomi Redmi 10C’s Non-removable Li-Po 5,000 mAh battery will enable 18W fast charging. The Redmi 10C will give Samsung and other tech heavyweights serious competition.
The Xiaomi Redmi 10C price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|MIU1 13
|Dimensions
|169.6 x 76.6 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.71 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1650 Pixels (~268 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC (market dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
