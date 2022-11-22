Xiaomi Redmi 10C price in Pakistan & special features

Xiaomi’s Redmi 10C boasts a strong Snapdragon 680 chipset and a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor.

Xiaomi debuts the Redmi 10C with fair price in Pakistan. Redmi unveils a C-series smartphone. Xiaomi Redmi 10C will be a midrange phone.

Xiaomi’s Redmi 10C boasts a strong Snapdragon 680 chipset and a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it ultra-fast. The phone’s GPU is Adreno 610.

The phone has a 6.71-inch screen with a resolution of 720 x 1650 pixels. The Xiaomi Redmi 10C offers the latest and best IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display.

Corning Gorilla Glass protects the phone. Xiaomi’s Redmi 10C will have 4GB RAM. The smartphone’s CPU and RAM allow users to perform tasks in seconds.

Xiaomi 10C has 64GB of internal storage, adequate to store a lot of stuff. The smartphone’s rear has two cameras. Xiaomi Redmi 10C’s main sensor is 50 megapixels with a 2 megapixel lens.

The 5 megapixel selfie camera makes selfies easier and more beautiful. The smartphone contains a fingerprint reader on the back to protect data from unauthorised users.

Xiaomi Redmi 10C’s Non-removable Li-Po 5,000 mAh battery will enable 18W fast charging. The Redmi 10C will give Samsung and other tech heavyweights serious competition.

Xiaomi Redmi 10C price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi 10C price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi 10C specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions 169.6 x 76.6 x 8.3 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.71 Inches Resolution 720 x 1650 Pixels (~268 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM , UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP , f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (market dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

