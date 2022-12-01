Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
OnePlus 8 price in Pakistan & special features

OnePlus 8 price in Pakistan & special features

Articles
Advertisement
OnePlus 8 price in Pakistan & special features

OnePlus 8 price in Pakistan & special features

Advertisement
  • OnePlus 8 runs Android 10.6. It has a 6.55-inch S-AMOLED E3 dual punch-hole HD+ display.
  • 16 MP selfie camera helps users take stunning selfies and make video calls.
  • In-display fingerprint sensor will protect its data.
Advertisement

OnePlus unveils 8 new smartphones with special features for next year with fair price in Pakistan. It has a large screen, battery, and storage.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 powers the new OnePlus 8. The chipset will power OnePlus’ 8-inch smartphone. Its many features make it a popular choice among consumers.

New cherry has 128/256GB of inbuilt storage. OnePlus 8’s have enough space for data. External source doubles storage capacity. It supports an extra microSD card to add 128GB of storage.

The new OnePlus crisp 8 has 8/12GB of RAM, which is better than the light model. The phone’s battery is 4,300 mAh. OnePlus’ 8 has a triple-camera system.

The main sensor is 48 megapixels, the ultrawide lens is 16 megapixels, and the telephoto lens is 2 megapixels. 16 MP selfie camera helps users take stunning selfies and make video calls.

The upcoming 8 runs Android 10. 6.55-inch S-AMOLED E3 dual punch-hole HD+ display. The 8’s waterdrop notch holds the front-facing camera.

Advertisement

The in-display fingerprint sensor will allow the 8 by OnePlus to protect its data. Samsung makes it hard for other tech titans to compete in the market with smartphones like the OnePlus 8.

OnePlus 8 price in Pakistan

The OnePlus 8 price in Pakistan is Rs. 83,099/-

OnePlus 8 specs

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS, (upgradable up to Android 11)
UIOxygenOS 11
Dimensions160.2 x 72.9 x 8 mm
Weight180 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsOnyx Black, Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, Polar Silver
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band5G band 78(3500); SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+)
GPUAdreno 650
DisplayTechnologyFluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch
Size6.55 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra FeaturesHDR10+, 90Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 16 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesAuto-HDR, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps), 5G capable 7.5 Gbps DL
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Dirac HD sound, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
– Fast charging 30W, 50% in 22 min (advertised)

Also Read

OnePlus Nord Watch officially announced with 1.78 inch OLED screen
OnePlus Nord Watch officially announced with 1.78 inch OLED screen

The Nord Watch has a 1.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Elon Musk suspends Kanye West over swastika tweet
Elon Musk suspends Kanye West over swastika tweet
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan and features
Xiaomi Poco x3 pro price in Pakistan and specifications
Xiaomi Poco x3 pro price in Pakistan and specifications
Realme C35 price in Pakistan and specifications
Realme C35 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan and specs
Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan and specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G price in Pakistan and features
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story