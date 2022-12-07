Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Realme C33 price in Pakistan & special features
Realme C33 price in Pakistan & special features

Realme C33 price in Pakistan & special features

Articles
Advertisement
Realme C33 price in Pakistan & special features

Realme C33 price in Pakistan & special features

Advertisement
  • Realme launched C33 with fair price in Pakistan.
  • The smartphone will be powered by the Unisoc Tiger T612 chipset (12 nm).
  • Realme’s C33 contains two cameras.
Advertisement

Realme launched C33 with fair price in Pakistan. The business is releasing a new C-series phone. Realme C33 is a new cheap smartphone.

The smartphone will be powered by the Unisoc Tiger T612 chipset (12 nm). Realme C33 contains a 1.8 GHz Octa-Core CPU.

This new smartphone boasts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and a full-HD 720 x 1600-pixel display. This next device has Mali-G52 MP2 GPU.

The phone has 3/4 gigabytes of RAM, which is more than plenty, thus it will run super-fast. Realme’s 32/64GB storage means your data is infinite.

Realme’s C33 contains two cameras. 50-megapixel primary sensor and 0.3-megapixel depth. The C33’s 5-megapixel selfie camera will make snapping selfies easier and more appealing.

The side-mounted sensor allows only authorised people to access the C33’s data. The C33’s Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery will provide more than a day of battery life. Realme’s C33 runs Android 12. Realme C33 will challenge Samsung and other tech heavyweights.

Advertisement

Realme C33 price in Pakistan

The Realme C33 price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,999/-

Realme C33 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIRealme UI S
Dimensions164.2 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm
Weight187 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSandy Gold, Aqua Blue, Night Sea
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex A55)
ChipsetUnisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MP2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz
MemoryBuilt-in32/64/128GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 0.3 MP, f/2.8, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), 1/5.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

Also Read

Realme 10 price in Pakistan & specs
Realme 10 price in Pakistan & specs

The Realme 10 has three rear cameras. The phone will have a...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & Specs
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & Specs
Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan & Features
Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan & Features
Google Search will soon include continuous scrolling
Google Search will soon include continuous scrolling
Microsoft considering 'super app' to challenge Apple and Google
Microsoft considering 'super app' to challenge Apple and Google
Apple CEO Tim Cook acknowledges will use Arizona made processors
Apple CEO Tim Cook acknowledges will use Arizona made processors
OnePlus Nord N300 5G price in Pakistan & features
OnePlus Nord N300 5G price in Pakistan & features
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story