Realme C33 price in Pakistan & special features

Realme launched C33 with fair price in Pakistan. The business is releasing a new C-series phone. Realme C33 is a new cheap smartphone.

The smartphone will be powered by the Unisoc Tiger T612 chipset (12 nm). Realme C33 contains a 1.8 GHz Octa-Core CPU.

This new smartphone boasts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and a full-HD 720 x 1600-pixel display. This next device has Mali-G52 MP2 GPU.

The phone has 3/4 gigabytes of RAM, which is more than plenty, thus it will run super-fast. Realme’s 32/64GB storage means your data is infinite.

Realme’s C33 contains two cameras. 50-megapixel primary sensor and 0.3-megapixel depth. The C33’s 5-megapixel selfie camera will make snapping selfies easier and more appealing.

The side-mounted sensor allows only authorised people to access the C33’s data. The C33’s Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery will provide more than a day of battery life. Realme’s C33 runs Android 12. Realme C33 will challenge Samsung and other tech heavyweights.

Realme C33 price in Pakistan

The Realme C33 price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,999/-

Realme C33 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI Realme UI S Dimensions 164.2 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm Weight 187 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Sandy Gold, Aqua Blue, Night Sea Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex A55) Chipset Unisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 MP2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz Memory Built-in 32/64/ 128GB Built-in, 3/ 4GB RAM , UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 0.3 MP, f/2.8, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP , f/2.2, 27mm (wide), 1/5.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802. 11 b /g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

