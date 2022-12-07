Realme C33 price in Pakistan & special features

Realme 10 price in Pakistan & specs
Realme launched C33 with fair price in Pakistan. The business is releasing a new C-series phone. Realme C33 is a new cheap smartphone.
The smartphone will be powered by the Unisoc Tiger T612 chipset (12 nm). Realme C33 contains a 1.8 GHz Octa-Core CPU.
This new smartphone boasts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and a full-HD 720 x 1600-pixel display. This next device has Mali-G52 MP2 GPU.
The phone has 3/4 gigabytes of RAM, which is more than plenty, thus it will run super-fast. Realme’s 32/64GB storage means your data is infinite.
Realme’s C33 contains two cameras. 50-megapixel primary sensor and 0.3-megapixel depth. The C33’s 5-megapixel selfie camera will make snapping selfies easier and more appealing.
The side-mounted sensor allows only authorised people to access the C33’s data. The C33’s Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery will provide more than a day of battery life. Realme’s C33 runs Android 12. Realme C33 will challenge Samsung and other tech heavyweights.
The Realme C33 price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|Realme UI S
|Dimensions
|164.2 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|187 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Sandy Gold, Aqua Blue, Night Sea
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex A55)
|Chipset
|Unisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|32/64/128GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 0.3 MP, f/2.8, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), 1/5.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
