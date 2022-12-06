Samsung Galaxy A04e price in Pakistan and features

Samsung Galaxy A04e price in Pakistan and specifications.

The Galaxy A04e, a new version of the A04 series, will be made available by Samsung. The upcoming device will be a cheap phone. The gadget is known as the Samsung Galaxy A04e.

This phone’s CPU is a budget MediaTek Helio G35 SoC.

The Samsung A04e has an Adreno 506 GPU and an Octa-Core 2.35 GHz CPU. With this chipset, low-cost phones operate effectively.

The Samsung Galaxy A04e’s 6.5-inch capacitive touchscreen has 16M colors, Multitouch, and a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A04e Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A04e Price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 28,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A04e Specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Bronze, Black, Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Bronze, Black, Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU 2.35 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 SoC GPU PowerVR Rogue GE8320 DISPLAY Technology PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 32/64/128GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, + 2 MP, f/2.4, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2 CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + plastic back, plastic frame , Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 7.8W