Samsung Galaxy A04e price in Pakistan and features

The Galaxy A04e, a new version of the A04 series, will be made available by Samsung. The upcoming device will be a cheap phone. The gadget is known as the Samsung Galaxy A04e.
This phone’s CPU is a budget MediaTek Helio G35 SoC.
The Samsung A04e has an Adreno 506 GPU and an Octa-Core 2.35 GHz CPU. With this chipset, low-cost phones operate effectively.
The Samsung Galaxy A04e’s 6.5-inch capacitive touchscreen has 16M colors, Multitouch, and a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy A04e Price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 28,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|OneUI 4.1
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Bronze, Black, Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|2.35 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35 SoC
|GPU
|PowerVR Rogue GE8320
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|32/64/128GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, + 2 MP, f/2.4, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 7.8W
