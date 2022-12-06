Advertisement
  News
  Sci-Tech
  Samsung Galaxy A04e price in Pakistan and features
  • Samsung Galaxy A04e price in Pakistan and specifications.

The Galaxy A04e, a new version of the A04 series, will be made available by Samsung. The upcoming device will be a cheap phone. The gadget is known as the Samsung Galaxy A04e.

This phone’s CPU is a budget MediaTek Helio G35 SoC.

The Samsung A04e has an Adreno 506 GPU and an Octa-Core 2.35 GHz CPU. With this chipset, low-cost phones operate effectively.

The Samsung Galaxy A04e’s 6.5-inch capacitive touchscreen has 16M colors, Multitouch, and a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A04e Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A04e Price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 28,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A04e Specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOneUI 4.1
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBronze, Black, Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPU2.35 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G35 SoC
GPUPowerVR Rogue GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyPLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in32/64/128GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainDual 13 MP, f/2.2, + 2 MP, f/2.4, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 7.8W

