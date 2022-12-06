Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan and features

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A14 will soon be available in the market, the smartphone will have number of new features.

Large 6.8-inch PLS TFT capacitive touchscreen with HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for more durable circumstances are features of the Samsung Galaxy A14.

Advertisement

The cameras on the Samsung A14 are 50 MP, 8 MP, and 2 MP. An LED flash is also present. It appears to be the Galaxy A13 5G’s body and camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 will have a 6000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A14 specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 GPU Arm Mali-G57 DISPLAY Technology PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~387 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card MicroSD Card (support Up to 1TB) CAMERA Main 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3 /WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh – Fast battery charging

Also Read Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime price in Pakistan & special features The Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime has a 5.5 battery-friendly IPS LCD display...