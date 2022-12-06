Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan and features

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan and features

Articles
Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan and features

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan and features

Advertisement
  • Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A14 will soon be available in the market, the smartphone will have number of new features.

Large 6.8-inch PLS TFT capacitive touchscreen with HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for more durable circumstances are features of the Samsung Galaxy A14.

Advertisement

The cameras on the Samsung A14 are 50 MP, 8 MP, and 2 MP. An LED flash is also present. It appears to be the Galaxy A13 5G’s body and camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 will have a 6000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A14 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 810
GPUArm Mali-G57
DISPLAYTechnologyPLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~387 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardMicroSD Card (support Up to 1TB)
CAMERAMain50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
– Fast battery charging

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime price in Pakistan & special features
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime price in Pakistan & special features

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime has a 5.5 battery-friendly IPS LCD display...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Alizeh Shah sets temperature soaring with new sizzling photos
Alizeh Shah sets temperature soaring with new sizzling photos
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & special features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & full specifications
WhatsApp is Adding Unicode 15 more emoji
WhatsApp is Adding Unicode 15 more emoji
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story