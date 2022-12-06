Advertisement
Vivo Y55 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
  • The Vivo Y55 is equipped with an octa-core processor.
  • It features a capacitive 6.44-inch full-HD AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
  • The phone’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh.
The smartphone Vivo Y55 will be available for purchase. Vivo has introduced a new Y-series smartphone.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G, one of the newest chipsets for smartphones, will power the phone.

The new Vivo Y55 is equipped with an octa-core processor.

This new phone features a capacitive 6.44-inch full-HD AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The phone’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh.

Vivo Y55 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y55 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-

Vivo Y55 Features

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions160.80 x 73.79 x 8.42mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Galaxy, Ice Dawn
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorCPUOcta core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265)
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesNight, Portrait, Photo, Double Exposure, Live Photo, Panorama, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro, Video
Front16 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 44W
