Vivo Y55 price in Pakistan & specs

The smartphone Vivo Y55 will be available for purchase. Vivo has introduced a new Y-series smartphone.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G, one of the newest chipsets for smartphones, will power the phone.

Vivo Y55 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y55 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-

Vivo Y55 Features

Build OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 160.80 x 73.79 x 8.42mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Galaxy, Ice Dawn Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU Octa core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265) Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash Features Night, Portrait, Photo, Double Exposure, Live Photo, Panorama, Slow Motion , Time-Lapse, Pro, Video Front 16 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 44W