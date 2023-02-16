Advertisement
Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo A16

  • The Oppo A16 has a triple-camera system on the back.
  • The phone has 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.
  • The device has a 5,000 mAh battery.
The Oppo A16 is now on the market. The MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm) processor powers the gadget.

The Oppo A16 boasts a 6.52-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a 720 x 1600 FHD+ resolution.

The phone has a triple-camera system on the back. The main camera has a resolution of 13 megapixels, an LED flash, HDR, and panoramic capabilities.

The selfie camera has an 8-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

The gadget has 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The phone also has a fingerprint scanner on the side.

The smartphone has a big 5,000 mAh battery. It can also charge at a rate of 10 watts.

Also Read

Oppo A15 price in Pakistan & features
Oppo A15 price in Pakistan & features

The Oppo A15 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor. The...

Oppo A16 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A16 price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999/-

Oppo A16 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.1
Dimensions163.8 x 75.6 x 8.4 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPearl Blue, Space Silver, Crystal Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.52 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features480 nits (typ)
MEMORYBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W
