Oppo A53 price in Pakistan & Specs

Oppo A53 offers a solid combination of features and performance at an affordable price. It features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, and a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

The smartphone runs on Android 10 with Oppo’s ColorOS 7.2 on top.

The rear camera setup consists of a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, while the front-facing camera is a 16-megapixel lens for selfies and video calls.

The device also comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, and it has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security.

Oppo A53 price in Pakistan

Oppo A53 price in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999/-

Oppo A53 specifications

Build OS Android 10 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 163.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm Weight 186 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Electric Black, Fancy Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240) Chipset Snapdragon 460 SoC GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 90Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM , UFS 2.1 Card microSD Card , (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP (wide) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W