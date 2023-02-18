Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo A53 price in Pakistan & Specs

Oppo A53 price in Pakistan & Specs

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo A53 price in Pakistan & Specs

Oppo A53 price in Pakistan & Specs

Advertisement
  • Oppo A53 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.
  • The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Advertisement

Oppo A53 offers a solid combination of features and performance at an affordable price. It features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, and a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

The smartphone runs on Android 10 with Oppo’s ColorOS 7.2 on top.

The rear camera setup consists of a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, while the front-facing camera is a 16-megapixel lens for selfies and video calls.

The device also comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, and it has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A31 price in Pakistan & Features
Samsung Galaxy A31 price in Pakistan & Features

Samsung Galaxy A31 has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage....

Advertisement

Oppo A53 price in Pakistan

Oppo A53 price in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999/-

Oppo A53 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions163.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm
Weight186 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsElectric Black, Fancy Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
ChipsetSnapdragon 460 SoC
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features90Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP (wide) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

 

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo V27e price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V27e price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y56 5G Announced With 50MP Camera & 5,000 mAh Battery
Vivo Y56 5G Announced With 50MP Camera & 5,000 mAh Battery
WhatsApp new update is now available for iOS users
WhatsApp new update is now available for iOS users
Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & special features
Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & special features
Angry Bing chatbot just imitating humans, say expert
Angry Bing chatbot just imitating humans, say expert
Vivo s1 price in Pakistan and specifications
Vivo s1 price in Pakistan and specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story