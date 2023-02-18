Oppo A53 price in Pakistan & Specs

Samsung Galaxy A31 price in Pakistan & Features
Oppo A53 offers a solid combination of features and performance at an affordable price. It features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, and a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming.
The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.
The smartphone runs on Android 10 with Oppo’s ColorOS 7.2 on top.
The rear camera setup consists of a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, while the front-facing camera is a 16-megapixel lens for selfies and video calls.
The device also comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, and it has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security.
Oppo A53 price in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 7.2
|Dimensions
|163.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|186 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Electric Black, Fancy Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 460 SoC
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|90Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP (wide) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
