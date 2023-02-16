Advertisement
  Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan

  • The Samsung Galaxy A52 has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display.
  • The smartphone has a Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) processor.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and a 64-megapixel primary camera.
The Samsung Galaxy A52 is now on the market. It is Pakistan’s most popular smartphone, and it has some impressive specifications.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 is powered by the Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) processor. The chipset is designed to power the most advanced 5G smartphones.

The phone has a 6.5-inch, 90Hz Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 FHD+ resolution. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The phone has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, as well as a special slot for additional storage.

The phone’s primary camera has 64 megapixels and features PDAF, OIS, HDR, and panorama. The phone’s selfie camera has a resolution of 32 megapixels.

The phone’s display includes the “Always on Display” feature. A 4500 mAh battery powers the smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan is Rs. 65,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A52 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOne UI 3.0
Dimensions159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm
Weight187 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAwesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 618
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz, 800 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesFunmode, single take, Live focus effects (Spin Bokeh, Zoom Bokeh, Blur color point), panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, EDGE 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP67, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 25W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
