Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan & specifications
The Samsung Galaxy A52 is now on the market. It is Pakistan’s most popular smartphone, and it has some impressive specifications.
The Samsung Galaxy A52 is powered by the Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) processor. The chipset is designed to power the most advanced 5G smartphones.
The phone has a 6.5-inch, 90Hz Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 FHD+ resolution. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.
The phone has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, as well as a special slot for additional storage.
The phone’s primary camera has 64 megapixels and features PDAF, OIS, HDR, and panorama. The phone’s selfie camera has a resolution of 32 megapixels.
The phone’s display includes the “Always on Display” feature. A 4500 mAh battery powers the smartphone.
The Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan is Rs. 65,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|One UI 3.0
|Dimensions
|159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|187 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 800 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Funmode, single take, Live focus effects (Spin Bokeh, Zoom Bokeh, Blur color point), panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP67, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 25W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
