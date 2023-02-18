Advertisement
Vivo V23 price in Pakistan & specs

  • Vivo V23 has a 6.44-inch screen.
  • The smartphone is powered by a 4050 mAh battery.
  • The phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 920 (6 nm) 5G CPU.
The Vivo V23 is now available on the market and comes with a plethora of remarkable features. The Vivo V23 is powered by a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 920 (6 nm) 5G CPU.

Because of their wide viewing angles and brilliant colours, full-HD displays are easy to see.

The Vivo V23 sports a 6.44-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a 1080 x 2400 resolution.

The phone’s battery capacity is 4050 mAh.

Vivo V23 price in Pakistan

Vivo V23 price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-

Vivo V23 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions160.9 x 74.3 x 7.4 mm
Weight172 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSunshine Coast, moonlight shadow
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.44 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
Front50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4050 mAh
