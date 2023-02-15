Advertisement
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan

  • The Vivo V23e has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
A Chinese smartphone manufacturer, released a new handset in its V21 series. The new series is the successor to the Vivo V21 series, which debuted earlier this year.

Under the hood of the new Vivo V23e smartphone, a MediaTek Helio G96 (12 nm) 2.05 GHz Octa-Core processor powers the device.

The smartphone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The phone has a triple-camera setup on the back.

The phone has a primary camera with a 64-megapixel sensor, dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, and panorama.

The front-facing camera of the phone is 8 megapixels. The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

Also Read

Meta has announced several new WhatsApp features
Meta has announced several new WhatsApp features

Meta-owned WhatsApp has just released four new features for Android. All users...

The phone is powered by a non-removable 4,050 mAh Li-Po battery that charges quickly at 44W.

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan

The Vivo V23e price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-

Vivo V23e specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions160.9 x 74.3 x 7.4 mm
Weight172 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSunshine Coast, moonlight shadow
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.44 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
Front50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4050 mAh
