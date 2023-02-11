Vivo Y01 price in Pakistan & Specs

Advertisement
  • Vivo Y01 has a 5000 mAh battery capacity.
  • It has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a 720 x 1600 pixel resolution.
  • It has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.
Currently, the Vivo Y01 may be purchased for a fair price. An octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor powers the phone.

It has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a 720 x 1600 pixel resolution.

It includes 32GB of internal storage that can be increased with a microSD card and 3GB of RAM.

The phone is powered by Android 11 with Vivo’s Funtouch OS 11.1 layer on top.

The Vivo Y01 has dual-SIM compatibility, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port in terms of connection.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Vivo Y01 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y01 price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999/-

Vivo Y01 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11.0 (Go edition)
UIFuntouch 11.1
Dimensions163.96 x 75.2 x 8.28mm
Weight178 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSapphire Blue, Elegant Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Extra Features60Hz
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2/3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMain8 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (market dependent)
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W
