Vivo Y01 price in Pakistan & Specs

Vivo Y01 has a 5000 mAh battery capacity.

It has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a 720 x 1600 pixel resolution.

It has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Advertisement

Currently, the Vivo Y01 may be purchased for a fair price. An octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor powers the phone.

It has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a 720 x 1600 pixel resolution.

It includes 32GB of internal storage that can be increased with a microSD card and 3GB of RAM.

The phone is powered by Android 11 with Vivo’s Funtouch OS 11.1 layer on top.

The Vivo Y01 has dual-SIM compatibility, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port in terms of connection.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Advertisement

Also Read Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & Specs Xiaomi Redmi note 11 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen. It has...

Vivo Y01 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y01 price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999/-

Vivo Y01 specifications

Build OS Android 11.0 (Go edition) UI Funtouch 11.1 Dimensions 163.96 x 75.2 x 8.28mm Weight 178 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Sapphire Blue, Elegant Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Extra Features 60Hz Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2/3GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main 8 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (market dependent) USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W