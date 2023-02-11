Vivo Y01 price in Pakistan & Specs

Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & Specs
Xiaomi Redmi note 11 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen. It has...
Currently, the Vivo Y01 may be purchased for a fair price. An octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor powers the phone.
It has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a 720 x 1600 pixel resolution.
It includes 32GB of internal storage that can be increased with a microSD card and 3GB of RAM.
The phone is powered by Android 11 with Vivo’s Funtouch OS 11.1 layer on top.
The Vivo Y01 has dual-SIM compatibility, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port in terms of connection.
The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Vivo Y01 price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11.0 (Go edition)
|UI
|Funtouch 11.1
|Dimensions
|163.96 x 75.2 x 8.28mm
|Weight
|178 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Sapphire Blue, Elegant Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Extra Features
|60Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2/3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|8 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (market dependent)
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
