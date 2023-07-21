Google explores AI tools for news articles and talks with publishers

Google spokesperson revealed that the company is considering the use of AI tools for writing news articles and is in discussions with news organizations to support journalists.

The spokesperson didn’t specify the publishers, but the New York Times reported that Google has talked to various media outlets, including the Washington Post, News Corp (the Wall Street Journal’s owner), and others.

These AI tools might help journalists with headline ideas or alternative writing styles, for example, in a way that “enhances their work and productivity,” according to a Google spokesman, who added that the company was in the “early stages of exploring ideas.”

“Quite simply these tools are not intended to, and cannot, replace the essential role journalists have in reporting, creating, and fact-checking their articles,” added the spokesman.

Executives who witnessed Google’s pitch for an AI tool called Genesis found it disconcerting, as reported by the New York Times.

The tool’s name is used internally at Google, according to sources familiar with the matter, but the executives preferred to remain anonymous.

A News Corp representative declined to comment on the New York Times piece or the AI tool, but did say, “We have an excellent relationship with Google, and we appreciate (Google CEO) Sundar Pichai’s long-term commitment to journalism.”

Outside regular working hours, Reuters’ requests for comment were not immediately responded to by the New York Times and Washington Post.

This news follows the recent announcement that the Associated Press will collaborate with OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT, to explore the application of generative AI in news.

Such partnerships could pave the way for similar alliances in the industry. While some outlets already utilize generative AI in their content, news publications have been cautious due to concerns about potential inaccuracies and difficulties in distinguishing between human-produced and AI-generated content.

