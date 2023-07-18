Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan July 2023

Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan July 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan July 2023
Advertisement
  • The Infinix Note 12 has a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset.
  • The smartphone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage.
Advertisement

Infinix, a well-known smartphone brand, has introduced its latest offering, the Infinix Note 12, in the Pakistani market, which boasts an array of impressive specifications that enhance the user experience and performance.

The Infinix Note 12 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm) octa-core processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and efficient performance.

The smartphone features a large and immersive display. It comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display, ensuring vibrant colors and sharp visuals. The device runs on the latest Android 11 and XOS 10.6 operating systems.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM, enabling users to run multiple apps simultaneously and enjoy a seamless user experience. Additionally, the phone comes with 64GB of internal storage.

The Infinix Note 12 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the front-facing camera of the phone is 16 megapixels.

Also Read

Oppo A57 price in Pakistan July 2023
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan July 2023

The Oppo A57 has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD 90 Hz display. The...

Advertisement

The phone is available in three great colors: Jewel Blue, Force Black, and Sunset Golden. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 33 W of fast charging support.

Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999.

Infinix Note 12 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS 10.6
Dimensions164.6 x 76.8 x 8 mm
Weight185 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsForce Black, Snowfall, Sapphire Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast Charging 33W
Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story