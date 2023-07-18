Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan July 2023

The Infinix Note 12 has a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage.

Advertisement

Infinix, a well-known smartphone brand, has introduced its latest offering, the Infinix Note 12, in the Pakistani market, which boasts an array of impressive specifications that enhance the user experience and performance.

The Infinix Note 12 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm) octa-core processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and efficient performance.

The smartphone features a large and immersive display. It comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display, ensuring vibrant colors and sharp visuals. The device runs on the latest Android 11 and XOS 10.6 operating systems.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM, enabling users to run multiple apps simultaneously and enjoy a seamless user experience. Additionally, the phone comes with 64GB of internal storage.

The Infinix Note 12 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the front-facing camera of the phone is 16 megapixels.

Also Read Oppo A57 price in Pakistan July 2023 The Oppo A57 has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD 90 Hz display. The...

Advertisement

The phone is available in three great colors: Jewel Blue, Force Black, and Sunset Golden. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 33 W of fast charging support.

Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999.

Infinix Note 12 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI XOS 10.6 Dimensions 164.6 x 76.8 x 8 mm Weight 185 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Force Black, Snowfall, Sapphire Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm ) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast Charging 33W

Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”