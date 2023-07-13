Microsoft Xbox introduces new voice reporting feature

Microsoft has introduced a valuable safety feature for Xbox users to combat harassment during in-chat sessions.

The new Xbox voice reporting feature allows players on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One to capture 60-second clips of harmful content.

To utilize this feature, users can save a voice clip that violates community standards, submit it to the moderation team for review, and await a decision. Importantly, any captured content used for voice moderation will not be visible in recent captures and cannot be shared.

The clips will only remain on consoles for 24 online hours, ensuring privacy and timely action.

In the announcement, Dave McCarthy, corporate vice president of Xbox Player Services, stated, “When we looked at the next important step in our safety innovation, our team targeted in-game chat because it is often the place where players have the highest opportunity to interact with players outside of their friend network.”

“We want players to feel comfortable jumping into any multiplayer chat feeling supported and welcome, and if they experience or witness inappropriate conduct, they can take action.”

McCarthy continued, “Our work is never done,” and that voice reporting is one of the new features that Xbox is working on to improve community safety measures.