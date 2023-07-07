Oppo F21 Pro Price In Pakistan & features

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo F21 Pro Price In Pakistan – The mobile phone comes in two attractive colors, Cosmic Black and Rainbow Spectrum, which enhance its sleek appearance. It features a 6.43-inch screen with a 16.33 cm punch-hole AMOLED display.
The phone’s performance is enhanced by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G SoC, resulting in fast app start-up and overall smooth operation. With a powerful camera system, the phone offers a 64MP high-resolution main camera, a Bokeh depth camera, and a 4cm macro camera. For high-quality selfies and videos, it includes a 16MP front camera.
The rear camera supports various shooting modes, such as Photo, Video, Expert, Panorama, Portrait, Time-lapse, Slow-motion, Text scanner, Google Lens, Extra HD, Macro, Sticker, and Dual-view video. Similarly, the front camera supports Photo, Video, Night, Panoramic, Portrait, Time-lapse, and Sticker shooting modes. The phone’s 33W SUPERVOOC charging enables a 31 percent charge in just 15 minutes and a full 100 percent charge in 63 minutes. It is equipped with a 4500mAh Large Battery that can last up to 262 hours in off-screen mode
Oppo F21 Pro Price In Pakistan
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan is around at Rs. 114999.
Oppo F21 Pro detailed specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12.1
|Dimensions
|159.9 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm
|Weight
|175 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cosmic Black, Sunset Orange
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.43 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74″, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
