Oppo F21 Pro Price In Pakistan & features

Oppo F21 Pro Price In Pakistan – The mobile phone comes in two attractive colors, Cosmic Black and Rainbow Spectrum, which enhance its sleek appearance. It features a 6.43-inch screen with a 16.33 cm punch-hole AMOLED display.

The phone’s performance is enhanced by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G SoC, resulting in fast app start-up and overall smooth operation. With a powerful camera system, the phone offers a 64MP high-resolution main camera, a Bokeh depth camera, and a 4cm macro camera. For high-quality selfies and videos, it includes a 16MP front camera.

The rear camera supports various shooting modes, such as Photo, Video, Expert, Panorama, Portrait, Time-lapse, Slow-motion, Text scanner, Google Lens, Extra HD, Macro, Sticker, and Dual-view video. Similarly, the front camera supports Photo, Video, Night, Panoramic, Portrait, Time-lapse, and Sticker shooting modes. The phone’s 33W SUPERVOOC charging enables a 31 percent charge in just 15 minutes and a full 100 percent charge in 63 minutes. It is equipped with a 4500mAh Large Battery that can last up to 262 hours in off-screen mode

Oppo F21 Pro Price In Pakistan

Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan is around at Rs. 114999.

Oppo F21 Pro detailed specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 159.9 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm Weight 175 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Cosmic Black, Sunset Orange FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP , f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74″, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh

