Oppo f21 pro price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo f21 Pro price in Pakistan and features.

The Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G(6 nm) CPU powers the smartphone.

The battery on the smartphone has a 4500 mAh capacity.

Advertisement

Oppo f21 Pro is currently available in the market, the Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G(6 nm) CPU powers the smartphone.

The Oppo f21 Pro is equipped with the same powerful chipset as other high-end devices. The phone runs more quickly because to its 8 GB of memory.

This phone is a high-end model based on its CPU and RAM. The smartphone offers 128GB of internal storage.

On its rear, the Oppo f21 Pro has two cameras.

The Oppo f21 Pro’s 6.43-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen features a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution.

The battery on the smartphone has a 4500 mAh capacity.

Advertisement

Also Read Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan & full specs The Oppo Reno 8 Pro has 8 GB of RAM and 128...

Oppo f21 Pro Price in Pakistan

Oppo f21 Pro Price in Pakistan is Rs. 69,999/- Oppo f21 Pro Specifications Advertisement BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 159.9 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm Weight 175 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Cosmic Black, Sunset Orange FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen , Multitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74″, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor , Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging Advertisement To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world. Advertisement