Samsung and MediaTek Collaborate to Achieve Unprecedented 5G Upload Speeds

Samsung Networks and MediaTek achieve remarkable 5G upload speed milestone.

Testing involved a 5G Standalone network with Carrier Aggregation and MIMO technology.

The achievement promises enhanced network upload speeds, benefiting activities like video streaming and gaming.

Samsung Networks and MediaTek have made a remarkable achievement in 5G upload speed performance through their collaborative efforts. The companies conducted extensive testing at Samsung’s lab in South Korea to demonstrate their capabilities.

The breakthrough involved the use of a 5G Standalone network with Carrier Aggregation (CA) and MIMO technology in the C Band. Samsung Networks utilized its C-Band Massive MIMO radios, a virtualized Distributed Unit (vDU), and a 5G core for the test. MediaTek contributed a test device equipped with the new M80-based CPU chipset, featuring three antennas across one channel. Together, they achieved an impressive upload speed of 363Mbps, which approaches the theoretical limit of this setup.

This achievement holds great promise for future consumer products as it will significantly enhance network upload speeds, benefiting various applications. Activities like high-resolution live video streaming, on-the-go video conferencing, and multiplayer gaming will experience smoother performance with networks offering such high upload speeds.

Dongwoo Lee, Head of the Technology Solution Group at Samsung Networks, expressed excitement about this achievement and its potential impact on consumer devices. Faster uplink speeds will unlock new possibilities and transform user experiences. Lee emphasized the commitment of both Samsung and MediaTek to enhance their customers’ networks by leveraging the most advanced technology available.

