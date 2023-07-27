Samsung Germany’s customer support has revealed that the One UI 6.0 beta, based on Android 14, is set to launch on August 2 for the Galaxy S23 family.

Surprisingly, just one week later, on August 9, the Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G will also receive the update.

This move demonstrates Samsung’s commitment to not only its high-end models but also its best-selling mid-range devices, ensuring a more inclusive approach.

Initially anticipated for the third week of July, the One UI 6.0 beta faced a minor delay. However, it appears that Samsung is striving to deliver a polished user experience before releasing it to all supported devices.

Currently, the focus is on rolling out One UI 5.1.1, with beta versions already available for the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Tab S8 families.

As the newer Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Flip5, and Tab S9 series have adopted this version, updates for older devices are expected soon. Samsung enthusiasts can look forward to an improved user interface in the near future.

