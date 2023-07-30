Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan July 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A12 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio P35 (12nm) chipset.

The device includes 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage.

Samsung, a leading name in the smartphone industry, has launched its latest budget-friendly offering, the Samsung Galaxy A12, in the dynamic Pakistani market. Packed with impressive features and an attractive price tag, the Galaxy A12 aims to cater to consumers seeking a powerful smartphone without breaking the bank.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display that provides an immersive visual experience with vibrant colors and sharp details. Whether you’re watching videos, playing games, or browsing the web, the display ensures an enjoyable and engaging experience.

The smartphone is powered by a capable MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) octa-core processor, delivering smooth performance for daily tasks and multitasking. The device runs on the Android 11.1, OneUI 3.1 operating system.

The phone comes with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, providing ample space to store all your photos, videos, apps, and files, ensuring you never run out of space.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 features a versatile quad-camera setup, including a 48-megapixel main camera, which allows you to capture stunning photos and videos in various conditions. The front-facing camera of the phone is 8 megapixels.

The phone is available in four great colors: Black, White, Blue, and red. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which gives a good battery backup on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999.

Samsung Galaxy A12 specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS, upgradable to Android 11 UI One UI 3.1 Dimensions 164 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm Weight 205 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Blue, Red Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology PLS TFT LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), AF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 15W

