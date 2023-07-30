Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan July 2023

Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan July 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan July 2023

Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan July 2023

Advertisement
  • The Samsung Galaxy A12 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio P35 (12nm) chipset.
  • The device includes 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage.
Advertisement

Samsung, a leading name in the smartphone industry, has launched its latest budget-friendly offering, the Samsung Galaxy A12, in the dynamic Pakistani market. Packed with impressive features and an attractive price tag, the Galaxy A12 aims to cater to consumers seeking a powerful smartphone without breaking the bank.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display that provides an immersive visual experience with vibrant colors and sharp details. Whether you’re watching videos, playing games, or browsing the web, the display ensures an enjoyable and engaging experience.

The smartphone is powered by a capable MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) octa-core processor, delivering smooth performance for daily tasks and multitasking. The device runs on the Android 11.1, OneUI 3.1 operating system.

The phone comes with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, providing ample space to store all your photos, videos, apps, and files, ensuring you never run out of space.

Also Read

Samsung disables 8K high-bitrate recording on Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung disables 8K high-bitrate recording on Galaxy S23 Ultra

High-bitrate 8K video recording is no longer available on the Galaxy S23...

The Samsung Galaxy A12 features a versatile quad-camera setup, including a 48-megapixel main camera, which allows you to capture stunning photos and videos in various conditions. The front-facing camera of the phone is 8 megapixels.

Advertisement

The phone is available in four great colors: Black, White, Blue, and red. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which gives a good battery backup on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999.

Samsung Galaxy A12 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS, upgradable to Android 11
UIOne UI 3.1
Dimensions164 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm
Weight205 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Blue, Red
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyPLS TFT LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), AF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W
Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story