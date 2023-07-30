Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan July 2023

Samsung disables 8K high-bitrate recording on Galaxy S23 Ultra
High-bitrate 8K video recording is no longer available on the Galaxy S23...
Samsung, a leading name in the smartphone industry, has launched its latest budget-friendly offering, the Samsung Galaxy A12, in the dynamic Pakistani market. Packed with impressive features and an attractive price tag, the Galaxy A12 aims to cater to consumers seeking a powerful smartphone without breaking the bank.
The Samsung Galaxy A12 features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display that provides an immersive visual experience with vibrant colors and sharp details. Whether you’re watching videos, playing games, or browsing the web, the display ensures an enjoyable and engaging experience.
The smartphone is powered by a capable MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) octa-core processor, delivering smooth performance for daily tasks and multitasking. The device runs on the Android 11.1, OneUI 3.1 operating system.
The phone comes with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, providing ample space to store all your photos, videos, apps, and files, ensuring you never run out of space.
The Samsung Galaxy A12 features a versatile quad-camera setup, including a 48-megapixel main camera, which allows you to capture stunning photos and videos in various conditions. The front-facing camera of the phone is 8 megapixels.
The phone is available in four great colors: Black, White, Blue, and red. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which gives a good battery backup on a single charge.
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS, upgradable to Android 11
|UI
|One UI 3.1
|Dimensions
|164 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|205 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Blue, Red
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|PLS TFT LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), AF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 15W
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.