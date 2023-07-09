Samsung Galaxy A52 Price in Pakistan July 2023

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A52 is currently available in the market, the smartphone is a flagship model that offers exceptional features. It is powered by a Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G chipset, which ensures smooth performance and efficient multitasking. The octa-core processor further enhances the device’s processing capabilities, enabling seamless operation.

With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage capacity, the Samsung Galaxy A52 provides ample memory for smooth app performance and sufficient storage space for apps, files, photos, and videos. This allows users to store their data and multimedia content without worrying about running out of space.

The smartphone boasts a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, which offers vibrant and immersive visuals. The display features a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, providing sharp and detailed content. Whether it’s watching videos, playing games, or browsing the web, users can enjoy a visually appealing experience on the device.

To keep up with extended usage, the Samsung Galaxy A52 comes with a 4500 mAh battery capacity. This ensures long-lasting battery life, allowing users to use their device throughout the day without frequent recharging. Whether it’s work, entertainment, or staying connected, the battery capacity provides convenience and reliability for extended usage.

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan is Rs. 65,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A52 Specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI One UI 3.0 Dimensions 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm Weight 187 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 618 DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz, 800 nits (HBM) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, (depth), LED Flash Features Funmode, single take, Live focus effects (Spin Bokeh, Zoom Bokeh, Blur color point), panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP67, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 25W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

