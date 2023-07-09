Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A52 Price in Pakistan July 2023

  • Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan and specifications.
  • It is powered by a Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G chipset.
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 comes with a 4500 mAh battery capacity.
Samsung Galaxy A52 is currently available in the market, the smartphone is a flagship model that offers exceptional features. It is powered by a Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G chipset, which ensures smooth performance and efficient multitasking. The octa-core processor further enhances the device’s processing capabilities, enabling seamless operation.

With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage capacity, the Samsung Galaxy A52 provides ample memory for smooth app performance and sufficient storage space for apps, files, photos, and videos. This allows users to store their data and multimedia content without worrying about running out of space.

The smartphone boasts a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, which offers vibrant and immersive visuals. The display features a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, providing sharp and detailed content. Whether it’s watching videos, playing games, or browsing the web, users can enjoy a visually appealing experience on the device.

To keep up with extended usage, the Samsung Galaxy A52 comes with a 4500 mAh battery capacity. This ensures long-lasting battery life, allowing users to use their device throughout the day without frequent recharging. Whether it’s work, entertainment, or staying connected, the battery capacity provides convenience and reliability for extended usage.

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan is Rs. 65,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A52 Specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOne UI 3.0
Dimensions159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm
Weight187 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAwesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 618
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz, 800 nits (HBM)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesFunmode, single take, Live focus effects (Spin Bokeh, Zoom Bokeh, Blur color point), panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP67, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 25W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

