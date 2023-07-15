Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan July 2023

Advertisement
  • The Samsung Galaxy S10 has an Exynos 9820 octa-core processor.
  • The smartphone has a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED, FHD+ display.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
The Samsung Galaxy S10, a flagship smartphone from the renowned South Korean tech giant, has made waves in the Pakistani market. Offering a plethora of advanced features and powerful specifications, the Galaxy S10 has become a sought-after device for tech enthusiasts.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 houses the powerful Exynos 9820 octa-core processor, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking capabilities. This chipset is known for its exceptional speed and enhanced energy efficiency.

The smartphone features a stunning 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a Quad HD+ resolution (3040 x 1440 pixels). This Infinity-O display design, with minimal bezels and a small punch-hole cutout for the front camera, offers an immersive visual experience.

The device is available in two variants: 8GB of RAM with 128 GB of internal storage or 8GB of RAM with 512 GB of internal storage. Additionally, expandable storage of up to 1TB is supported via a microSD card.

Samsung has always been renowned for its exceptional camera systems, and the Galaxy S10 continues this legacy. It boasts a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12 MP wide-angle lens, a 12 MP telephoto lens, and a 16 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, there is a 10 MP selfie camera, offering crisp and detailed selfies.

The phone is available in eight different color options. A 3,400mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports both fast charging and wireless charging capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan is Rs 138,999.

Samsung Galaxy S10 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIOne UI
Dimensions149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8 mm
Weight157 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPrism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Canary Yellow, Flamingo Pink
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.7 GHz Mongoose M4 + 2 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A75 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 9820 Octa (8 nm)
GPUMali-G76 MP12
DisplayTechnologyDynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3040 Pixels (~551 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 6
Extra FeaturesHDR10, Always-on display
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 512GB) (uses SIM 2 slot) – dual SIM model only
CameraMainTriple Camera:12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash
Features2x optical zoom, OIS, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected][email protected], HDR, dual-video rec.)
Front10 MP, f/1.9, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/150 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, HeartRate, Proximity, SpO2
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3400 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W, Fast wireless charging 15W, Power bank/Reverse wireless charging 9W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

