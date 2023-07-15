Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan July 2023

The Samsung Galaxy S10 has an Exynos 9820 octa-core processor.

The Samsung Galaxy S10, a flagship smartphone from the renowned South Korean tech giant, has made waves in the Pakistani market. Offering a plethora of advanced features and powerful specifications, the Galaxy S10 has become a sought-after device for tech enthusiasts.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 houses the powerful Exynos 9820 octa-core processor, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking capabilities. This chipset is known for its exceptional speed and enhanced energy efficiency.

The smartphone features a stunning 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a Quad HD+ resolution (3040 x 1440 pixels). This Infinity-O display design, with minimal bezels and a small punch-hole cutout for the front camera, offers an immersive visual experience.

The device is available in two variants: 8GB of RAM with 128 GB of internal storage or 8GB of RAM with 512 GB of internal storage. Additionally, expandable storage of up to 1TB is supported via a microSD card.

Samsung has always been renowned for its exceptional camera systems, and the Galaxy S10 continues this legacy. It boasts a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12 MP wide-angle lens, a 12 MP telephoto lens, and a 16 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, there is a 10 MP selfie camera, offering crisp and detailed selfies.

The phone is available in eight different color options. A 3,400mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports both fast charging and wireless charging capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan is Rs 138,999.

Samsung Galaxy S10 specifications

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI One UI Dimensions 149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8 mm Weight 157 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Canary Yellow, Flamingo Pink Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.7 GHz Mongoose M4 + 2 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A75 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 9820 Octa (8 nm) GPU Mali-G76 MP12 Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3040 Pixels (~551 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Extra Features HDR10, Always-on display Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports upto 512GB) (uses SIM 2 slot) – dual SIM model only Camera Main Triple Camera:12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash Features 2x optical zoom, OIS, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], HDR, dual-video rec.) Front 10 MP, f/1.9, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/150 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, HeartRate, Proximity, SpO2 Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3400 mAh – Fast battery charging 15W, Fast wireless charging 15W, Power bank /Reverse wireless charging 9W

