Spotify subscription charges to become more expensive soon

The price increase is expected to be smaller in Pakistan, but there is no information available yet.

Other streaming services, like YouTube Music and Apple Music, have also increased their prices recently.

Sources mentioned by the Wall Street Journal report that Spotify is considering raising the price of its premium streaming plan by $1 per month.

In an effort to remain competitive in a crowded streaming market, Spotify is following the footsteps of platforms like Netflix and Peacock by making similar price adjustments.

If the proposed price increase is implemented, the individual “Premium Plan” for Spotify in the US will rise to $10.99 per month. However, it’s important to note that the pricing in Pakistan is currently much cheaper, and there is no information available yet regarding a potential price increase for Pakistan. If it does occur, it is expected to be smaller compared to the US.

One of the Many

As the streaming industry continues to expand, various services like Netflix, YouTube, and Apple are frequently raising their prices, and this is just another example of that trend.

This week, YouTube Music followed suit by increasing its individual music plan’s cost from $8.99 to $10.99 per month. Likewise, in October, Spotify’s rival, Apple Music, raised its prices by $1 for individual plans and $2 for family plans, making them $10.99 and $16.99 per month, respectively. The trend of streaming services raising their prices continues across the industry.

Recently, Netflix made adjustments to its subscription model, discontinuing its most affordable ad-free plan for new customers in the U.S. and U.K. The intention behind this change was to encourage new subscribers to opt for more expensive ad-free plans or a lower-cost plan with ads, a decision that Netflix had previously promised to avoid.

