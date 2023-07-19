Tecno Pova 4 price in Pakistan & specifications

Tecno Pova Neo 3 price in Pakistan & specs
Tecno is working on the Pova Neo series and preparing to launch...
The Tecno Pova 4 is coming soon to the market, with amazing features at an affordable price.
It comes with a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.
The smartphone has a 6.7-inch IPS LCD capacitive display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.
The Tecno Pova 4 includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
The gadget is run by Hios operating system, which is based on Android 12.
The phone features a dual-camera setup on the back. The Pova 4 is powered by a 6000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 18 W.
Tecno Pova 4 price in Pakistan
Tecno Pova 4 price in Pakistan is ₨ 48,999/-
Tecno Pova 4 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|Hios
|Dimensions
|170.6 x 77.5 x 8.7 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cryolite Blue, Uranolith Grey
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~262 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP + AI Lens
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB port to Type-C
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, DTS Sound support, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back,Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
