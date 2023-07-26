Vivo V23 price in Dubai July 2023

The Vivo V23 has a 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD+ display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimension 920 chipset.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

Vivo, a leading global smartphone manufacturer, has officially launched its highly anticipated Vivo V23 smartphone. Packed with cutting-edge features and an impressive design, the Vivo V23 is set to revolutionize the smartphone experience for users in the bustling city of Dubai and beyond.

The Vivo V23 has a sleek and elegant design that is sure to catch the eye of fashion-conscious individuals. Its slim profile and premium build quality give it a premium feel in the palm of your hand. The device features a 6.5-inch AMOLED, 90 Hz display with FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, delivering vibrant colors and sharp visuals, making it ideal for multimedia consumption, gaming, and browsing.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 (6nm) octa-core chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This powerful combination ensures seamless multitasking, smooth app launches, and lag-free gaming experiences.

The Vivo V23 is equipped with a powerful 64 MP main sensor, accompanied by an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5 MP depth sensor, the phone captures stunning and detailed photos in various lighting conditions. On the front, the device sports a high-resolution 32 MP camera housed in a tiny notch, ensuring you can take stunning selfies and engage in crystal-clear video calls.

Never let battery life hold you back with the Vivo V23‘s substantial 4500 mAh battery. The phone’s optimized power management system ensures extended usage on a single charge. Moreover, when it’s time to recharge, the device supports 33W fast charging.

Vivo V23 price in Dubai

Vivo V23 price in Dubai is AED 14,99.

Vivo V23 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 157.2 x 72.4 x 7.39 Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Sunshine Gold, Stardust Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G (6 nm ) GPU Mali-G68 MC4 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, HDR10+, Schott Xensation Up Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM (+4GB Extended RAM) Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front Dual 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), Dual-LED dual-tone flash Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Color changing back panel when exposed to sunlight, Glass front (Schott Xensation Up), Glass back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh – Fast charging 44W, 1-68% in 30 min (advertised)

