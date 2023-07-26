Advertisement
Vivo V23 price in Dubai July 2023

Vivo V23 price in Dubai July 2023

  • The Vivo V23 has a 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD+ display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimension 920 chipset.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
Vivo, a leading global smartphone manufacturer, has officially launched its highly anticipated Vivo V23 smartphone. Packed with cutting-edge features and an impressive design, the Vivo V23 is set to revolutionize the smartphone experience for users in the bustling city of Dubai and beyond.

The Vivo V23 has a sleek and elegant design that is sure to catch the eye of fashion-conscious individuals. Its slim profile and premium build quality give it a premium feel in the palm of your hand. The device features a 6.5-inch AMOLED, 90 Hz display with FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, delivering vibrant colors and sharp visuals, making it ideal for multimedia consumption, gaming, and browsing.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 (6nm) octa-core chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This powerful combination ensures seamless multitasking, smooth app launches, and lag-free gaming experiences.

The Vivo V23 is equipped with a powerful 64 MP main sensor, accompanied by an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5 MP depth sensor, the phone captures stunning and detailed photos in various lighting conditions. On the front, the device sports a high-resolution 32 MP camera housed in a tiny notch, ensuring you can take stunning selfies and engage in crystal-clear video calls.

Never let battery life hold you back with the Vivo V23‘s substantial 4500 mAh battery. The phone’s optimized power management system ensures extended usage on a single charge. Moreover, when it’s time to recharge, the device supports 33W fast charging.

Vivo V23 price in Dubai

Vivo V23 price in Dubai is AED 14,99.

Vivo V23 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions157.2 x 72.4 x 7.39
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSunshine Gold, Stardust Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 920 5G (6 nm)
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, HDR10+, Schott Xensation Up
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM (+4GB Extended RAM)
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
FrontDual 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), Dual-LED dual-tone flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraColor changing back panel when exposed to sunlight, Glass front (Schott Xensation Up), Glass back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh
– Fast charging 44W, 1-68% in 30 min (advertised)
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

