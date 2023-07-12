Vivo V23e price in Pakistan July 2023

The Vivo V23e has a 6.44-inch AMOLED, FHD+ display.

The Vivo V23e is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market with great features. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 (12 nm) octa-core processor.

The Vivo V23e has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The device runs on the most advanced Android 12 operating system with the Funtouch 12 user interface.

The smartphone features 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to store a large amount of useful data and files for later use.

The Vivo V23e has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 50 megapixels. Both cameras work great in low light because of the night mode features included.

The phone is available in two great colors, including black and Aurora. A 4050 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 44 W of rapid charging support.

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999.

Vivo V23e specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 160.9 x 74.3 x 7.4 mm Weight 172 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Sunshine Coast, moonlight shadow Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.44 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps) Front 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4050 mAh – Fast Charging 44W, 69% in 30 min (advertised)

