Vivo V23e price in Pakistan July 2023

The Vivo V23e is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market with great features. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 (12 nm) octa-core processor.
The Vivo V23e has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The device runs on the most advanced Android 12 operating system with the Funtouch 12 user interface.
The smartphone features 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to store a large amount of useful data and files for later use.
The Vivo V23e has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 50 megapixels. Both cameras work great in low light because of the night mode features included.
The phone is available in two great colors, including black and Aurora. A 4050 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 44 W of rapid charging support.
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|160.9 x 74.3 x 7.4 mm
|Weight
|172 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Sunshine Coast, moonlight shadow
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.44 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4050 mAh
|– Fast Charging 44W, 69% in 30 min (advertised)
