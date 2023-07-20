Advertisement
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan July 2023

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan July 2023

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan July 2023
  • The Vivo V23e has a 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD+ display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G96 processor.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
The Vivo V23e is a great mid-range smartphone in the Vivo V series, and the device is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. The device It boasts an eye-catching design with a slim and lightweight profile, ensuring a comfortable grip.

The Vivo V23e is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 (12 nm) octa-core chipset, which ensures seamless and powerful performance. The octa-core CPU, paired with 8GB of RAM, allows for smooth multitasking and efficient app performance.

The smartphone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display, offering a FHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels). The immersive display features a waterdrop notch, providing an impressive 90.4% screen-to-body ratio, ideal for an uninterrupted visual experience.

The device runs on Funtouch OS 12, based on Android 11. The updated user interface offers a refreshed and user-friendly experience, along with various customizations and enhancements.

The Vivo V23e has a triple-camera setup on the back, with a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP macro lens. The camera system is improved with Night Mode, Ultra Stable Video, and AI enhancements for stunning photos and videos in different lighting conditions. For selfies, there’s a 44-megapixel front camera for detailed and vibrant self-portraits.

To keep users powered throughout the day, the gadget is equipped with a 4000 mAh battery that supports 33-watt FlashCharge technology, enabling fast charging with minimal downtime.

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan is Rs 64,999.

Vivo V23e specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions160.9 x 74.3 x 7.4 mm
Weight172 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSunshine Coast, moonlight shadow
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.44 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
Front50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4050 mAh
– Fast Charging 44W, 69% in 30 min (advertise

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

