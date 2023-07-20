Vivo V23e price in Pakistan July 2023

The Vivo V23e has a 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD+ display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G96 processor.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Vivo V23e is a great mid-range smartphone in the Vivo V series, and the device is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. The device It boasts an eye-catching design with a slim and lightweight profile, ensuring a comfortable grip.

The Vivo V23e is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 (12 nm) octa-core chipset, which ensures seamless and powerful performance. The octa-core CPU, paired with 8GB of RAM, allows for smooth multitasking and efficient app performance.

The smartphone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display, offering a FHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels). The immersive display features a waterdrop notch, providing an impressive 90.4% screen-to-body ratio, ideal for an uninterrupted visual experience.

The device runs on Funtouch OS 12, based on Android 11. The updated user interface offers a refreshed and user-friendly experience, along with various customizations and enhancements.

The Vivo V23e has a triple-camera setup on the back, with a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP macro lens. The camera system is improved with Night Mode, Ultra Stable Video, and AI enhancements for stunning photos and videos in different lighting conditions. For selfies, there’s a 44-megapixel front camera for detailed and vibrant self-portraits.

To keep users powered throughout the day, the gadget is equipped with a 4000 mAh battery that supports 33-watt FlashCharge technology, enabling fast charging with minimal downtime.

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan is Rs 64,999.

Vivo V23e specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 160.9 x 74.3 x 7.4 mm Weight 172 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Sunshine Coast, moonlight shadow Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm ) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.44 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps) Front 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5 .2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4050 mAh – Fast Charging 44W, 69% in 30 min (advertise

