Vivo V25 price in Pakistan July 2023

The Vivo V25 has a MediaTek Dimensity 900 (6 nm) chipset.

The smartphone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED, 90 Hz display.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

Vivo, the renowned smartphone manufacturer, has recently unveiled its latest masterpiece, the Vivo V25, in the Pakistani market. This cutting-edge smartphone promises an exceptional user experience with its impressive features and stylish design.

The Vivo V25 is powered by a powerful MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 (6 nm) processor, ensuring seamless performance even during resource-intensive tasks. Coupled with 8 GB of RAM, this smartphone delivers smooth multitasking and fluid app navigation.

The smartphone boasts an immersive 6.44-inch AMOLED, 90Hz display with HDR10+ support and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2404 pixels. It offers vibrant colors and sharp visuals for an enhanced viewing experience. Whether you’re streaming videos, playing games, or browsing the web, the display is sure to captivate your senses.

The device offers 128 GB of internal storage, providing ample space to store all your photos, videos, apps, and documents. The gadget runs on the latest Android 12 and Funtouch 12 operating systems.

The Vivo V25 raises the bar for smartphone photography with its advanced camera setup. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 50 megapixels. Both cameras perform great and capture high-quality pictures and videos.

The phone is available in three great colors: Elegant Black, Sunrise Gold, and surfing blue. A 4500 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 44 W of fast charging support.

Vivo V25 price in Pakistan

Vivo V25 price in Pakistan is Rs. 139,999.

Vivo V25 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 159.2 x 74.2 x 7.8 mm Weight 186 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Aquamarine Blue, Diamond Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 (6 nm) GPU Mali-G68 MC4 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.44 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM (+8GB Extended RAM) Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], HDR) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Color changing back panel color, Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 44W, 61% in 30 min (advertised)

