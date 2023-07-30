Vivo V25 price in Pakistan July 2023

Advertisement
  • The Vivo V25 has a MediaTek Dimensity 900 (6 nm) chipset.
  • The smartphone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED, 90 Hz display.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
Vivo, the renowned smartphone manufacturer, has recently unveiled its latest masterpiece, the Vivo V25, in the Pakistani market. This cutting-edge smartphone promises an exceptional user experience with its impressive features and stylish design.

The Vivo V25 is powered by a powerful MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 (6 nm) processor, ensuring seamless performance even during resource-intensive tasks. Coupled with 8 GB of RAM, this smartphone delivers smooth multitasking and fluid app navigation.

The smartphone boasts an immersive 6.44-inch AMOLED, 90Hz display with HDR10+ support and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2404 pixels. It offers vibrant colors and sharp visuals for an enhanced viewing experience. Whether you’re streaming videos, playing games, or browsing the web, the display is sure to captivate your senses.

The device offers 128 GB of internal storage, providing ample space to store all your photos, videos, apps, and documents. The gadget runs on the latest Android 12 and Funtouch 12 operating systems.

The Vivo V25 raises the bar for smartphone photography with its advanced camera setup. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 50 megapixels. Both cameras perform great and capture high-quality pictures and videos.

The phone is available in three great colors: Elegant Black, Sunrise Gold, and surfing blue. A 4500 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 44 W of fast charging support.

Vivo V25 price in Pakistan

Vivo V25 price in Pakistan is Rs. 139,999.

Vivo V25 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions159.2 x 74.2 x 7.8 mm
Weight186 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAquamarine Blue, Diamond Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 (6 nm)
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.44 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM (+8GB Extended RAM)
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected], HDR)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsColor changing back panel color, Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 44W, 61% in 30 min (advertised)

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

