Vivo V25 price in Pakistan July 2023

Vivo, the renowned smartphone manufacturer, has recently unveiled its latest masterpiece, the Vivo V25, in the Pakistani market. This cutting-edge smartphone promises an exceptional user experience with its impressive features and stylish design.
The Vivo V25 is powered by a powerful MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 (6 nm) processor, ensuring seamless performance even during resource-intensive tasks. Coupled with 8 GB of RAM, this smartphone delivers smooth multitasking and fluid app navigation.
The smartphone boasts an immersive 6.44-inch AMOLED, 90Hz display with HDR10+ support and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2404 pixels. It offers vibrant colors and sharp visuals for an enhanced viewing experience. Whether you’re streaming videos, playing games, or browsing the web, the display is sure to captivate your senses.
The device offers 128 GB of internal storage, providing ample space to store all your photos, videos, apps, and documents. The gadget runs on the latest Android 12 and Funtouch 12 operating systems.
The Vivo V25 raises the bar for smartphone photography with its advanced camera setup. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 50 megapixels. Both cameras perform great and capture high-quality pictures and videos.
The phone is available in three great colors: Elegant Black, Sunrise Gold, and surfing blue. A 4500 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 44 W of fast charging support.
Vivo V25 price in Pakistan is Rs. 139,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|159.2 x 74.2 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|186 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Aquamarine Blue, Diamond Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.44 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM (+8GB Extended RAM)
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], HDR)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Color changing back panel color, Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 44W, 61% in 30 min (advertised)
