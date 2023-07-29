Vivo V25e price in Pakistan & specification

OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan & detailed
The OnePlus 11 Pro will be available soon on the market with...
The Vivo V25e is now available on the market with great features. The gadget is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor. The smartphone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2404 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.
The phone runs the Funtouch operating system, which is based on Android 12. It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card.
The V25e features a triple camera setup on the back. The device’s battery capacity is 4500 mAh which supports fast charging at 44 W.
Vivo V25e price in Pakistan
Vivo V25e price in Pakistan is Rs. 109,999/-
Vivo V25e specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS
|Dimensions
|159.2 x 74.2 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|183 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Sunrise Gold, Diamond Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G99 (6nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.44 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 1300 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Extended RAM )
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide),, PDAF, OIS + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Color changing back panel color, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 44W, 58% in 30 min (advertised)
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.