Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan and Special Features

Vivo y20 is powered by the budget-friendly Snapdragon 460 CPU.

The smartphone offers 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The phone comes with a 6.51-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen.

Vivo y20 is currently available in the market, the Snapdragon 460 CPU, which is normally seen in budget smartphones, powers the smartphone.

The Vivo y20 includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

A 13-megapixel primary camera, two 2-megapixel secondary cameras, and an 8-megapixel front camera are all featured on the y20’s rear panel.

The Vivo y20’s 6.51-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen features a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The Vivo y20 has a 5000 mAh battery capacity.

Vivo y20 price in Pakistan

Vivo y20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999/- Vivo y20 Specifications BUILD OS Android 10.0 OS UI Funtouch OS 10.5 Dimensions 164.41 x 76.32 x 8.41mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Obsidian Black, Dawn White FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240) Chipset Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features ISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Charging 10W