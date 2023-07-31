Apple aims to produce a bezel-less iPhone using this technology

Apple is working on LIPO technology to make iPhones and iPads with minimal bezels and full-screen displays.

LIPO technology will also be introduced in newer iPads, but specific models and release dates remain undisclosed.

The new generation of iPhones with LIPO technology may be more expensive than previous models.

Apple is investigating the use of ‘LIPO’ technology, short for ‘low-injection pressure over-molding,’ to create iPhones and iPads with minimal bezels and full-screen displays.

The information was shared by Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter, a source known for providing insider information about Apple.

Typically, the development of new technologies like LIPO takes years to complete. However, Apple‘s first products utilizing LIPO technology are expected to be launched by the end of this year, indicating that Apple has likely been working on this advancement for a considerable period of time.

Earlier reports have mentioned that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will have slimmer bezels, aligning with the recent news about Apple’s LIPO technology. These upcoming iPhones are anticipated to surpass the Xiaomi 13 Pro’s bezel size, currently measured at 1.81mm.

The LIPO technology is expected to shrink the bezels on current iPhones from 2.2mm to 1.5mm, offering a significant reduction in size. Apple has already introduced this technology on the Watch Series 7 and is now set to apply it to upcoming iPhone models, enabling a more immersive and bezel-less display experience.

The LIPO technology will also be introduced in newer iPads alongside the new iPhones, but specific models and release dates remain undisclosed, according to Gurman.

While Gurman did not provide details on the cost of the LIPO technology, other reports suggest that the new generation of iPhones, with additional features like titanium frames, may be more expensive than previous models.

