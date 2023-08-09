Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan & Specs

Advertisement
  • The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is a flagship smartphone.
  • It has 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display.
  • It has 4323 mAh battery.
The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is a flagship smartphone that combines cutting-edge technology with elegant design. Powered by the latest A16 Bionic chip, it delivers exceptional performance and efficiency. The device boasts a stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, offering vibrant colors and deep blacks.

The Pro Max features a versatile camera system with a triple-lens setup, including an improved 12MP main sensor, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses, enabling impressive photography and 4K video recording. Enhanced computational photography features, including Night mode, Deep Fusion, and ProRAW, elevate the photography experience.

The Pro Max supports 5G connectivity, ensuring fast download and streaming speeds. With its premium build quality, advanced features, and iOS ecosystem, the iPhone 14 Pro Max offers an unparalleled smartphone experience.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan is Rs. 495,000/-

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max specifications

BuildOSIOS 16
Dimensions160.7 x 77.6 x 7.9 mm
Weight240 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSpace Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPUHexa-core (2 x 3.46 GHz Avalanche + 4 x Blizzard)
ChipsetApple A16 Bionic (4 nm)
GPUApple GPU (5-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologyLTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1290 x 2796 Pixels (~460 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesAlways-On display, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB 1TB, Built-in, 6GB RAM, NVMe
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), 1/3.5″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)48 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, PDAF + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Cinematic mode ([email protected]), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraUltra Wideband (UWB) support, Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame, IIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4323 mAh, (16.68 Wh)
– Fast charging, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W
