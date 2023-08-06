Apple iPhone 15 Release date Revealed Ahead of Announcement

Apple is reportedly planning to introduce the iPhone 15 lineup on September 13.

This announcement date is six days later than the unveiling of last year’s iPhone 14 series.

The iPhone 15 Pro models are anticipated to have sleeker bezels and enhanced camera capabilities.

According to a recent report, Apple is preparing to introduce its iPhone 15 lineup on September 13. This announcement date, falling on a Wednesday, is six days later than the unveiling of last year’s iPhone 14 series.

Numerous credible sources mentioned in the report highlight that US mobile carriers have instructed their employees not to request time off on September 13, indicating an expected significant event. “major smartphone announcement.”

Although there’s a chance this might be unrelated, the timing strongly indicates its authenticity and probable connection to Apple’s upcoming event.

In recent times, a multitude of rumors have circulated regarding the iPhone 15 series, alluding to intriguing features. Anticipated highlights for the 15 Pro models encompass sleeker bezels, a titanium frame, and enhanced camera capabilities.

Moreover, there are speculations that the 15 Pro Max will incorporate a periscope module to elevate its photography prowess. As for the standard 15 and 15 Plus variants, reports suggest they will feature Dynamic Island cutouts, although the presence of 120 Hz ProMotion display technology hasn’t been confirmed at this stage.

Similar to the previous year, the Pro iPhone models are anticipated to receive an upgraded chip, while the standard and Plus versions are likely to retain the A16 Bionic chip from the previous year. Regarding pricing, the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to have a starting price of $1,099, marking a $100 rise compared to its predecessor. Conversely, the 15 Pro Max could witness a $200 increase, commencing at $1,299, positioning it as a premium choice within the lineup.

