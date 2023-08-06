Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Apple iPhone 15 Release date Revealed Ahead of Announcement

Apple iPhone 15 Release date Revealed Ahead of Announcement

Articles
Advertisement
Apple iPhone 15 Release date Revealed Ahead of Announcement

Apple iPhone 15 Release date Revealed Ahead of Announcement

Advertisement
  • Apple is reportedly planning to introduce the iPhone 15 lineup on September 13.
  • This announcement date is six days later than the unveiling of last year’s iPhone 14 series.
  • The iPhone 15 Pro models are anticipated to have sleeker bezels and enhanced camera capabilities.
Advertisement

According to a recent report, Apple is preparing to introduce its iPhone 15 lineup on September 13. This announcement date, falling on a Wednesday, is six days later than the unveiling of last year’s iPhone 14 series.

Numerous credible sources mentioned in the report highlight that US mobile carriers have instructed their employees not to request time off on September 13, indicating an expected significant event. “major smartphone announcement.”

Although there’s a chance this might be unrelated, the timing strongly indicates its authenticity and probable connection to Apple’s upcoming event.

In recent times, a multitude of rumors have circulated regarding the iPhone 15 series, alluding to intriguing features. Anticipated highlights for the 15 Pro models encompass sleeker bezels, a titanium frame, and enhanced camera capabilities.

Apple iPhone 15 Release date Revealed Ahead of Announcement

Apple iPhone 15 Release date Revealed Ahead of Announcement

Moreover, there are speculations that the 15 Pro Max will incorporate a periscope module to elevate its photography prowess. As for the standard 15 and 15 Plus variants, reports suggest they will feature Dynamic Island cutouts, although the presence of 120 Hz ProMotion display technology hasn’t been confirmed at this stage.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Similar to the previous year, the Pro iPhone models are anticipated to receive an upgraded chip, while the standard and Plus versions are likely to retain the A16 Bionic chip from the previous year.

Also Read

OnePlus foldable phone gets a new design before launch
OnePlus foldable phone gets a new design before launch

OnePlus is preparing to unveil its debut foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open....

Advertisement
Regarding pricing, the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to have a starting price of $1,099, marking a $100 rise compared to its predecessor. Conversely, the 15 Pro Max could witness a $200 increase, commencing at $1,299, positioning it as a premium choice within the lineup.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Advertisement
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story