Apple Watch Series 9 would be “basically unchanged” from its predecessor

The Apple Watch Series 9 will be basically unchanged.

The Watch Series 9 will be the Watch Series 8 with a new chip.

A new pink color is said to be included in the Series 9 lineup.

According to Weibo user Instant Digital, the Apple Watch Series 9, which is anticipated to be officially next month, would be “basically unchanged” from its predecessor Watch Series 8, supporting earlier claims that the Series 9 will only be a slight improvement over the Series 8.

The Series 9 will be the Watch Series 8 with a new chip at the helm, delivering enhancements to the smartwatch’s performance and effectiveness. A few months ago, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman asserted that a new chip based on Apple’s A15 SoC, which debuted in the iPhone 13 models, would power the Watch Series 9.

The Series 9 lineup is said to include a new pink color in addition to a new processor and come in a retail box that is smaller than the Series 8 versions.

