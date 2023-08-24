India’s Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the moon’s south pole

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission has successfully reached the moon’s surface.

The Vikram lander has finally reached the moon’s southern pole after previous crashes.

The mission is expected to operate for two weeks and conduct various experiments.

India’s Chandrayaan-3 has successfully reached the moon’s surface following a 40-day journey originating from the Sathish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, marking a significant achievement after past space crash incidents.

The Vikram lander, which encountered a crash on prior Chandrayaan missions, has finally reached the moon’s southern pole.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) announced on Wednesday its readiness to initiate the spacecraft’s automatic landing sequence. This would activate the algorithm that takes control upon reaching the intended location to facilitate the landing process.

Chandrayaan-3 is anticipated to operate for a span of two weeks, conducting various experiments. These include utilizing a spectrometer to analyze the mineral composition of the moon’s surface subsequent to its successful landing.

Carla Filotico, a partner and managing director at SpaceTec Partners, highlighted the significance of landing on the moon’s south pole, stating that it enables India to investigate the presence of water ice. This exploration holds crucial importance for gathering comprehensive data and advancing lunar geological science.

The primary objective of the mission is to showcase the capability of the Indian space agency to perform a delicate landing on the moon.

India’s endeavor to land the Chandrayaan-2 mission close to the moon’s south pole in 2019 was met with failure, resulting in a crash upon impact with the lunar surface.

Following the history of space crashes, the Chandrayaan-3 mission triumphantly reached the moon, occurring just days after the Russian space agency’s attempt to land in the same area.

India has joined an exclusive group of countries that have achieved a gentle moon landing. Prior to the Chandrayaan mission, this group consisted of Russia, China, and the United States.

The Indian space program is attributed to Vikram Sarabhai, whose name is honored on the Vikram lander.

The Chandrayaan-3 Rover will perform real-time chemical analysis of the lunar surface as it moves. The Rover will be deployed by the Vikram lander, which will execute a gentle landing at the moon’s southern pole.

