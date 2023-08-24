Infinix Zero X Neo price in Pakistan & features

Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan – August 2023
The Infinix Zero X Neo is available on the market with amazing features. The device has a 6.78-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a 1080 x 2460 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.
It comes with a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and a 2.05 GHz octa-core processor.
The Infinix Zero X Neo features a triple camera setup on the rear.
The phone includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded by a microSD card slot to 256 GB.
The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery capacity with fast charging support at 18 W.
Infinix Zero X Neo price in Pakistan
Infinix Zero X Neo price in Pakistan is Rs 34,999/-
Infinix Zero X Neo specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|XOS 7.6
|Dimensions
|168.4 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Nebula Black, Starry Silver, Bahamas Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G95 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MC4
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.78 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Quad LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, (wide), With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast Charging 18W
