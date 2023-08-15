Iraq to lift Telegram ban as app agrees to security demands

Iraq’s Ministry of Telecommunications will lift the ban on Telegram due to security concerns.

Iraq’s Ministry of Telecommunications has declared that it will revoke the ban on the Telegram messaging app, which was enforced due to worries about security and data breaches.

The ban was put in place earlier this week, citing incidents of personal information leaks from both official state organizations and citizens.

Telegram is extensively used in Iraq for messaging and accessing news, as well as content sharing. Nonetheless, certain channels within the app have caused concern due to containing significant personal information such as the names, addresses, and family relationships of Iraqi citizens.

The ministry clarified in a recent announcement that the ban was lifted following the Telegram platform’s response to security authorities’ requests. These requests aimed to uncover and rectify the sources behind the leakage of citizens’ data. The company showcased its dedication to collaborating closely with the appropriate authorities.

Answering a Reuters inquiry, a representative from Telegram‘s press team clarified that sharing private data without consent goes against the platform’s terms of service. The moderators of the platform diligently remove such content to safeguard user privacy and security. The press team highlighted that Telegram has neither requested nor shared any private user data.

Previously, the ministry had conveyed its dissatisfaction regarding the company’s failure to respond to its appeal for shutting down channels accountable for leaking sensitive information from both official state institutions and citizens.

This situation highlights the delicate equilibrium between digital communication platforms and safeguarding data. Telegram is widely used in Iraq for communication and news, but worries about unauthorized data sharing led to government action. As the ban is lifted due to the company’s security compliance, it emphasizes the continuous requirement for vigilance and collaboration to protect data privacy in the digital era.

