Musk Allegedly Slowed Down Links to Rivals and Critics on Twitter

Nokia launches C210 and G310 at Only $109
Powered by a Snapdragon 480+ chipset, 4 GB of RAM, and 128...
Twitter, now rebranded as X, is deliberately reducing the speed of links to specific websites criticized by CEO Elon Musk in previous public statements.
Links to rival social media networks and news sources that have published unfavorable material about owner Elon Musk experienced noticeable slowdowns. This issue was confirmed by a Washington Post investigation on Tuesday. X promptly resolved the slowdown after it was reported.
The Washington Post’s tests showed that users trying to access websites like Threads, Bluesky, the New York Times, or Reuters faced a roughly five-second delay before accessing the content. However, the exact timing of when this slowdown began could not be determined by the Post’s reporters.
Threads and Bluesky directly compete with X, offering an alternative for users unhappy with Musk’s ownership.
Musk has openly criticized established news entities like The New York Times and Reuters, referring to the Times as “propaganda” and “diarrhea.”
Charlie Stadtlander, a representative from The New York Times, acknowledged the slowdown in access speed. However, there has been no communication from X about this issue. An anonymous source from the news organization mentioned a visible drop in online traffic that aligned with the reported throttling.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.