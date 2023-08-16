Musk Allegedly Slowed Down Links to Rivals and Critics on Twitter

Twitter has been slowing down links to websites that CEO Elon Musk has criticized in the past.

The slowdown was reportedly in place for several days before it was reported by the Washington Post.

Some people believe that X was trying to silence its critics by slowing down links to their websites.

Twitter, now rebranded as X, is deliberately reducing the speed of links to specific websites criticized by CEO Elon Musk in previous public statements.

Links to rival social media networks and news sources that have published unfavorable material about owner Elon Musk experienced noticeable slowdowns. This issue was confirmed by a Washington Post investigation on Tuesday. X promptly resolved the slowdown after it was reported.

The Washington Post’s tests showed that users trying to access websites like Threads, Bluesky, the New York Times, or Reuters faced a roughly five-second delay before accessing the content. However, the exact timing of when this slowdown began could not be determined by the Post’s reporters.

Threads and Bluesky directly compete with X, offering an alternative for users unhappy with Musk’s ownership.

Musk has openly criticized established news entities like The New York Times and Reuters, referring to the Times as “propaganda” and “diarrhea.”

Charlie Stadtlander, a representative from The New York Times, acknowledged the slowdown in access speed. However, there has been no communication from X about this issue. An anonymous source from the news organization mentioned a visible drop in online traffic that aligned with the reported throttling.

