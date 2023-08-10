OnePlus Ace 2 Pro to be a powerhouse with 24GB of RAM

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro’s debut on August 16 confirms persistent rumors.

OnePlus officially announces the Ace 2 Pro with 24 GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

The charger also supports 45W USB PD charging; there are no wireless charging details yet.

Advertisement

Persistent rumors surrounding the upcoming OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, which is scheduled for its debut on August 16, have been validated. OnePlus has formally announced that the Ace 2 Pro will indeed include an impressive 24 GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

While having such an extensive amount of RAM might not be essential for a smartphone, it certainly grabs attention and makes for an eye-catching headline.

OnePlus has not revealed the storage capacity for the 24 GB RAM version, but AnTuTu indicates it could come with 1 TB of onboard storage. There’s also a 16 GB RAM option, which might offer either 256 GB or 512 GB of storage, though this hasn’t been officially confirmed.

OnePlus has confirmed that the Ace 2 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and feature a 6.74″ 120Hz 1.5K OLED display. This screen supports HDR10+ and has a pixel density of 450 ppi.

The phone will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, which is claimed to charge fully in 17 minutes with the 150W GaN charger included. This charger also supports 45W USB PD charging. However, wireless charging details have not been provided yet.

Advertisement

With the official device launch just six days away, OnePlus is expected to reveal more features of the Ace 2 Pro gradually, building up anticipation and excitement for its debut.

Also Read Google Docs Now Allows You to Sign Documents Digitally Google now enables users to add electronic signatures to documents in Google...

Remember that the the device will essentially be a Chinese version of a phone that might have a more recognizable name in the global market.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.