Oppo A15 price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Oppo A15 has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 processor.

The device includes 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage.

Advertisement

The Oppo A15 is a budget device from the Oppo A series, and the device is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. The device is equipped with the MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) octa-core processor.

The Oppo A15 has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display and an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The device runs on the Android 10 and ColorOS 7.2 operating systems.

The smartphone features 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage, which can be increased up to 128 GB by using a microSD card in the phone’s card slot.

The Oppo A15 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 8 megapixels. Both cameras work well in low light because of the night mode feature included.

Also Read Vivo V25 price in Pakistan – August 2023 The Vivo V25 has a 6.44-inch AMOLED, 90 Hz display. The smartphone...

The phone comes in two awesome colors: Dynamic Black and Mystery Blue. A 4230 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which gives a long battery back-up on a single charge.

Advertisement

Oppo A15 price in Pakistan

Oppo A15 price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,999.

Oppo A15 specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 164.0 x 75.4 x 7.9mm Weight 175 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Dynamic Black, Mystery Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 60Hz Refresh Rate, 480nit Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh – Battery charging 10W

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”