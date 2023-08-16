Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan August 2023

Oppo Reno 10 Pro price in Pakistan – August 2023
The Oppo Reno 10 Pro has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display....
The Oppo F19 Pro is easily available for purchase on the market with impressive features.
The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio P95 (12 nm) chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.
It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, which is good enough to store a large amount of data.
The gadget has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.
It runs the ColorOS 11.1 operating system based on Android 11.
The Oppo F19 Pro has a quad-camera setup on the rear.
The device’s battery capacity is 4310 mAh with fast charging support at 30 W.
The Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 11.1
|Dimensions
|160.1 x 73.2 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|172 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Fluid Black, Fantastic Purple
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6779V Helio P95 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GM9446
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.43 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|60Hz, 430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|microSDXC
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, phase detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, Panorama, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, selfie beautification, Video (1080P/[email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 30W
