Edition: English
Edition: English

Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan August 2023







The Oppo F19 Pro is easily available for purchase on the market with impressive features.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio P95 (12 nm) chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.

It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, which is good enough to store a large amount of data.

The gadget has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

It runs the ColorOS 11.1 operating system based on Android 11.

The Oppo F19 Pro has a quad-camera setup on the rear.

The device’s battery capacity is 4310 mAh with fast charging support at 30 W.

Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan

The Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Oppo F19 Pro specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.1
Dimensions160.1 x 73.2 x 7.8 mm
Weight172 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsFluid Black, Fantastic Purple
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6779V Helio P95 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GM9446
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.43 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features60Hz, 430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSDXC
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, phase detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, Panorama, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, selfie beautification, Video (1080P/[email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh
– Fast battery charging 30W
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

